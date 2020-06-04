Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,166,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,792,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,472. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

