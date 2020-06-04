Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND traded up $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.87. 120,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,542,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $1,209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,527 shares of company stock worth $31,027,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.