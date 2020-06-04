Lido Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

