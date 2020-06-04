Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 2.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,971. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.