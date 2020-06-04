Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,102 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,216. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $909,662. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.