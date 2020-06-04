Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,106 Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

MUSA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.41. 400,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

