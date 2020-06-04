Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,296. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.