Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,646 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $4,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $211,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,679. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. 5,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.