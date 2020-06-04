Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 1,988,930 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 953,303 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,683,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 41,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,955. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

