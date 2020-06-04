Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,006 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 908,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

