Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

IRDM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 3,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

