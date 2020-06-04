Lewis Cirne Sells 40,000 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00.

NEWR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

