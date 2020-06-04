Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

HCMLY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.