KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.80

Shares of KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €65.80 ($76.51) and last traded at €65.70 ($76.40), with a volume of 11375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €63.40 ($73.72).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.

KWS Saat Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KWS Saat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS Saat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.