Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

