Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

