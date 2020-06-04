KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $28.30 on Monday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

