KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,353% compared to the average daily volume of 369 call options.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in KBR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

