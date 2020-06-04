Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $154.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

