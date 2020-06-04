JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Barclays cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

