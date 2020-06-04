Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,079 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,079 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $1,979,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,295,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,533,833.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $145.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $40,186,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,955,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,440,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,401,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.