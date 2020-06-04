Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 70,676 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
