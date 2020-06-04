Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 70,676 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

