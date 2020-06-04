Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,765 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.65 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

