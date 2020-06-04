Joanna Dentskevich Buys 17,000 Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) Stock

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) insider Joanna Dentskevich bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,640 ($20,573.53).

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $402.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 109.65 ($1.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

