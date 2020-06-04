Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

