Jennifer Schneider Sells 6,700 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00.

Livongo Health stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth about $21,909,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

LVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

