Jeff Kent Sells 57,215 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,857,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,664,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 486,771 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

