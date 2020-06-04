Jay Parrish Sells 75,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $2,641,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

