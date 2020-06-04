J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.75 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), approximately 92 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.75 ($1.47).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; manufactures and supplies hydraulically pressed concrete products; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

