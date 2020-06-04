J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of J M Smucker worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $111.25. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.92.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

