Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.70. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 144,158 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.44. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.