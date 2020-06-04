iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,996,000 after acquiring an additional 113,124 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,566,000 after acquiring an additional 173,782 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $140.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

