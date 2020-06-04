iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,313,000 after buying an additional 2,068,519 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,211,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,650 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,392,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 920,564 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

