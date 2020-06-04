iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.