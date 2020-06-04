Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives $154.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth $742,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Iqvia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

