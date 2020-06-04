IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IPSEN S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IPSEN S A/S has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $20.12 on Monday. IPSEN S A/S has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

