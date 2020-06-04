iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) Trading Down 2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.46, approximately 521,702 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,518% from the average daily volume of 32,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.