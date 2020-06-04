Investors Purchase Large Volume of Precigen Call Options (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 761 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $675.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

