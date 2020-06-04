Investors Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,090 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 322 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 109,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 424,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 62,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.24. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.