Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stake Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

