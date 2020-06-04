Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,057,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,772,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 345,516 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 312,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 273,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

