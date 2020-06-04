INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.64.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.38). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.