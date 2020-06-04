Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,565

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,790 ($23.55) to GBX 1,565 ($20.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,517 ($19.96) target price (down previously from GBX 1,966 ($25.86)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,530.40 ($20.13).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.23) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,385.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

In related news, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £237,910 ($312,957.12). Also, insider Andrew Sykes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($54,985.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $35,667,556.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.