Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

