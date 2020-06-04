Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $20.92. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 45,332 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

