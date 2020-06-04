Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Down 1%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Integrated Biopharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.