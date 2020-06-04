Intec Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,174 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Shares of NTEC stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.