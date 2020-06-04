Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 232.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NSP stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

