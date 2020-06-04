Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells 7,299 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 48,721.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after buying an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

