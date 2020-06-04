Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,035 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $1,695,858.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,025,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

